Sixers legend had a similar aura than Michael Jordan, says former Lakers guard Lou Williams

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history, known for his impact both on and off the court. Now, former Los Angeles Lakers guard Lou Williams has drawn a comparison between MJ and a Philadelphia 76ers’ icon.

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.
© IMAGO / PCN PhotographyChicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

There’s no denying the monumental impact Michael Jordan had on the NBA during his prime years with the Chicago Bulls. As the face of the league, MJ became a cultural phenomenon whose influence extended beyond basketball. Now, Lou Williams, a former guard for the Los Angeles Lakers, believes that a similar presence was felt by fans when a legendary Philadelphia 76ers player was around.

“I never got to see Michael Jordan live; I’ve only seen him on TV and in documentaries. But that’s kind of what I experienced with Allen Iverson,” Williams explained during a recent interview on Run It Back, drawing a surprising parallel between the Bulls legend and the Sixers icon.

Lou clarified that the comparison wasn’t about their on-court performances, but rather about the impact their mere presence had on spectators. “It was like a real rockstar… people screaming and yelling. Real fanatics,” he added, highlighting the electric atmosphere that Iverson created, much like Jordan did during his career.

Williams, who played alongside Allen for two seasons, recalled his firsthand experience with the Sixers star. The first stint came early in Lou’s career, between 2005 and 2006, just before Iverson was traded to the Denver Nuggets. They later reunited in 2009-10, during the legendary guard’s final season in the NBA with the 76ers.

Allen Iverson Philadelphia 76ers

Allen Iverson #3 of the Philadelphia 76ers during a game against the Washington Wizards on March 30, 2003.

“I played with Kobe (Bryant), I played with James Harden, but when I traveled with Allen Iverson, it was a completely different experience compared to those other guys,” Williams remarked, underscoring the unique impact Iverson had on his teammates and fans alike.

The legacy of Iverson

Allen Iverson’s time with the Philadelphia 76ers was marked by exceptional talent and undeniable impact. From the start of his career, he displayed elite skills, averaging 23.5 points in his rookie season and earning the 1997 NBA Rookie of the Year award. Over the years, Allen became one of the NBA’s most influential players, making 11 All-Star appearances, winning the league MVP in 2001.

Iverson’s on-court success didn’t stop there—he won the NBA scoring title four times and finished as the league’s steals leader three times. His contributions to the game were so profound that the 76ers retired his No. 3 jersey, and he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

Iverson’s great unfinished business

Despite a Hall of Fame career, Allen Iverson’s time in the NBA ended without an NBA championship—a void he was never able to fill. His closest brush with the title came in the 2000-01 season when he was named MVP and led the 76ers to the NBA Finals. However, the Sixers’ bid for a championship was thwarted by the Los Angeles Lakers, led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, who took the series in a dominant 4-1 victory.

