NBA News: Spurs’ Gregg Popovich to miss the rest of the 2024-2025 season

The San Antonio Spurs were gaining momentum, improving their NBA record to 24-30 and positioning themselves for a potential Play-In push. However, their hopes took a major hit with two devastating blows—first, the injury to rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, and now, the loss of head coach Gregg Popovich for the remainder of the season.

On Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reported that Popovich is not expected to return this season, leaving his future with the franchise uncertain. “San Antonio Spurs’ Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich is not expected to return this season,” Charania wrote. “And his future is uncertain as he recovers from a mild stroke suffered in November, league sources tell ESPN.”

Since Popovich’s absence, assistant coach Mitch Johnson has stepped in as the interim head coach. Now, the Spurs must decide whether to continue with Johnson long-term or explore other options in the offseason. The challenge ahead is significant, especially with Wembanyama ruled out for the rest of the year due to deep vein thrombosis. The loss of both their head coach and star rookie all but ends San Antonio’s postseason aspirations.

Gregg Popovich’s legendary journey

Gregg Popovich is one of the most accomplished and respected coaches in NBA history. Born on January 28, 1949, he played college basketball at the United States Air Force Academy before beginning his coaching career as an assistant at his alma mater in 1973. After gaining experience at various collegiate programs, he entered the NBA in 1988 as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs. Following a brief stint with the Golden State Warriors, Popovich returned to the Spurs in 1994 as general manager and vice president of basketball operations.

Head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs talks to Victor Wembanyama #1 during the second half while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on January 10, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

In 1996, Popovich made the bold decision to name himself head coach—a move that sparked one of the most dominant dynasties in league history. Under his leadership, the Spurs won five NBA championships (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2014), led by future Hall of Famers Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginóbili. Known for his disciplined, team-first philosophy, Popovich built a culture of excellence centered around selflessness, player development, and defensive intensity.

Beyond the NBA, Popovich left a lasting mark on international basketball. After years as an assistant for Team USA, he took over as head coach in 2017, leading the U.S. to a gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. With the most coaching wins in NBA history, Popovich’s legacy is defined by his leadership, adaptability, and relentless pursuit of excellence.