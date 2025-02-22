Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander confesses why he decided to be without an agent

The Oklahoma City Thunder have already won 45 games this season. This strong record places them at the top of the NBA‘s Western Conference. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the team have emerged as a serious contender. As they push for a deep playoff run, their star player is making headlines. Shai is drawing attention not only for his performance but also for a major career decision. He recently chose to drop his agent and explained the real reason behind it.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has taken full control of his career by choosing to move forward without an agent. The Oklahoma City Thunder star recently spoke about his decision. He kept his explanation simple and to the point. “Just felt like it was the best decision for my career going forward…Nothing more than that,” stated Shai.

By managing his contracts and endorsements himself, Shai joins a rare group of players who prefer direct control over their careers. While many stars rely on agents for negotiations and branding, his decision shows confidence in his current situation with the Thunder. With his long-term deal secured, his focus remains on leading OKC to success. He seems comfortable shaping his own path.

This decision highlights Shai’s maturity and strong sense of direction. He has steadily risen to superstardom, proving his value as a franchise cornerstone. However, this does not guarantee he will stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder forever. Despite this, Chris Haynes from Yahoo Sports shared an important information. Simon G from I Love Management will still handle Shai’s marketing and off-the-court matters.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts to a call during the first quarter of Game Three of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having an incredible season. The 26-year-old is averaging 32.2 points, making him the league’s top scorer this season. He is also leading the Oklahoma City Thunder, one of the best teams in the NBA.

However, not everyone agrees with his MVP case. Aaron Gordon has expressed a different opinion. He believes Nikola Jokic has better numbers and should be the MVP instead.

“(Jokic) got MVP last year, he’s better this year…All of his numbers are up. He’s shooting the ball better. He’s averaging a triple-double. His numbers are better than Shai’s. I get they’re on a winning team but come on bro… What are we looking at? …I don’t think it’s as close as people are making it,” stated Gordon on Run It Back.