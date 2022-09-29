Tyler Herro comes from a great season but now enters a crucial year in his career. The guard enters the final year of his rookie contract, and it remains to be seen whether the Miami Heat offer him a max extension.

The likes of Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo got a lot of credit for the Heat's resurgence last season, but Tyler Herro was also a key contributor coming off the bench. As a matter of fact, his impactful performances earned him Sixth Player of the Year Award.

It was certainly a comeback campaign for Herro, who had struggled in his second year. Now, Miami has a big decision to make regarding the young guard. The franchise has until October 17 to agree on an extension with Herro, whose rookie deal expires at the end of the season.

Otherwise, he could hit the open market next summer. Herro is eligible to a $188 million, five-year extension but it's not clear whether the Heat are willing to offer him such a deal. Recently, he opened up on his future.

NBA News: Tyler Herro warns Heat he wants playing time, lucrative contract

“I mean, at this point, I don’t really care,” Herro told Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald about being mentioned in hypothetical trades during the offseason. Herro then sent the team two warnings.

“I can get traded or I can stay here, I don’t care," he continued, saying that he wants playing time. "I just want to play. I want to play my game, have fun and I want to be wanted. Wherever they want me, I want to be."

Herro made it clear he would love to stay in Miami, but not at all costs. For Herro, there are other NBA players making crazy money out there that don't deserve it like he does. Therefore, he is prepared to demand what he thinks he's worth.

"I want to be here. I want to be in Miami. But I’m not rushed to sign anything," Herro added. "It’s got to make sense for me and my family. I’m not just going to sign anything. I see the market, I see what guys got paid and I know my worth. So I’m looking for the right number.”

It's certainly a decision the front office will carefully have to consider, they still have a few more weeks to do so. Herro is ready to ask for his money, and the Heat should find a way to come up with a deal that benefits both parties.