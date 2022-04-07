Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks face each other on Thursday at FTX Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks will clash at FTX Arena in Miami on Thursday, April 8, 2022, at 8:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game for free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 130th regular-season game. The Miami Heat are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 72 direct duels to this day, while the Atlanta Hawks have celebrated a triumph in 57 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on January 21, 2022, and it ended in a 110-108 win for the Hawks at home in Atlanta. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the fourth time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Match Information

Date: Thursday, April 8, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Storylines

Miami Heat have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won three in all five of their games. (WWWWW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Atlanta Hawks have won four of their last five matches (WWWLW).

The Heat currently sit on top of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.650. While the Hawks are placed seven positions below them, in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, with a win percentage of 0.525. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to February 19, 1989, and it ended in a 124-115 win for the Heat.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks, to be played Thursday, at the FTX Arena in Miami, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA League Pass in the United States.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks matchup. However, judging by the Heat's recent form, we can expect them to win at home.