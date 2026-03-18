Jared Bednar reacts to Nathan MacKinnon’s criticism as Avalanche make roster move

Determined to nip the problem in the bud and snap the Colorado Avalanche’s two-game losing streak, Jared Bednar has stepped in. Shortly after Nathan MacKinnon called out the Avs with raw criticism of lineup decisions, the head coach is making adjustments in the 2025-26 NHL season.

After MacKinnon expressed his frustration with Bednar and the Avs dressing 11 forwards and 7 defensemen on the lineup, Colorado reacted. According to The Denver Post’s Corey Masisak, the Avalanche are recalling a forward and putting together a traditional 12-forward and 6-blueliner lineup.

The Avalanche had been playing an 11/7 lineup since Ross Colton sustained an upper-body injury against the Edmonton Oilers on March 10. Since, Colorado played three games in the NHL campaign, going 1-2-0.

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Lineup changes for Colorado

It’s become clear that the Avalanche are better off with 12 forwards and 6 defensemen, so that’s the route Bednar and company are taking. However, most signs indicate Colton will remain sidelined, as he is still considered day-to-day.

Nathan MacKinnon during a game

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Defenseman Nick Blankenburg will be sent down to the minors, as Colorado recalls another forward to fill the open spot on the fourth line. Instead of dressing an extra blueliner and constantly shifting defensive pairings and forward lines, the Avalanche will do what most NHL teams do: roll out established lines.

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The Colorado Avalanche’s decision comes at the perfect time. Colorado is set to host the Dallas Stars in a crucial game. The Avs are currently three points clear atop the Central Division NHL. A win over the Stars could go a long way toward securing the division title, while a loss could put their grip on first place at risk.