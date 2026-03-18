NY Giants boosted Wan’Dale Robinson ahead of his arrival in Tennessee

Before joining the Tennessee Titans, Wan’Dale Robinson had a notable stint with the New York Giants. In fact, judging by his words, last season helped him enhance his talent, which he aims to leverage even more moving forward.

“I feel like this past year was the first year I’ve been able to play inside and outside, more so being allowed to do that and showcase different things within the route tree and what I can do in my game,” he said, via the team’s website.

The wide receiver also added: “Now having that confidence, I have already done it once, and now you can go out there and get better.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Robinson’s 2025 numbers in the Big Apple

During the 2025 NFL season, Wan’Dale Robinson enjoyed a breakout year with the New York Giants, recording his first career 1,000-yard season.

Over 16 games, he tallied 92 receptions for 1,014 yards and 4 touchdowns, becoming a primary target for the offense especially after injuries hit the receiving corps.

Advertisement

Robinson capped off his impressive campaign in Week 17 with 113 yards against the Raiders, cementing his status as one of the league’s most reliable slot playmakers.

Advertisement

see also Cam Ward describes new Titans OC Brian Daboll with three words

Can Robinson boost Ward’s arm?

During his rookie season with Titans, Ward struggled with a 58.4% completion rate and 14 interceptions, largely because his young receiving corps dropped a combined 26 passes.

Advertisement

Robinson’s elite route-running and reliable hands are expected to stabilize Ward’s efficiency, transforming those turnover-prone plays into chain-moving completions.

Cam Ward of the Tennessee Titans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reunion with an old familiar face

Wan’Dale Robinson is set to reunite with Brian Daboll after signing a massive four-year deal with the Tennessee Titans in March 2026.

The duo spent nearly four seasons together with the New York Giants (2022–2025), where Daboll originally drafted Robinson and oversaw his development into a premier slot receiver before both transitioned to Nashville—Daboll as the Titans’ new offensive coordinator and Robinson as his top free-agent target.

Advertisement

SurveyWho will take the AFC South next NFL season? Who will take the AFC South next NFL season? already voted 0 people