Oilers GM Stan Bowman provides key update on Leon Draisaitl’s injury status

The Edmonton Oilers are facing growing concern around star forward Leon Draisaitl after his recent lower-body injury, but general manager Stan Bowman has now offered a more measured outlook on his recovery. While initial reports suggested a lengthy absence, the latest update provides a degree of optimism for Edmonton.

“You have to see how his recovery goes, but if everything goes as scheduled, and we’ll have a better feel for that as we get closer to the end, the expectation is it’ll just be until the end of the regular season,” Bowman said, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, clarifying that surgery will not be required.

The injury occurred following a hit that sent Draisaitl into the boards, and although early fears pointed toward a worst-case scenario, the organization now believes the timeline may not extend deep into the postseason. That shift could prove critical as the Oilers prepare for a playoff push.

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Oilers remain hopeful for regular-season return

Despite concerns that Draisaitl could miss the remainder of the regular season, Bowman did not rule out a late return if recovery progresses well. The team is expected to monitor his condition closely, with a clearer timeline likely to emerge as the regular season nears its conclusion.

Leon Draisaitl #29 of the Oilers skates against Tim Stutzle #18 of the Senators. Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

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Edmonton confident in star’s playoff impact

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Bowman emphasized that Draisaitl’s absence might ultimately benefit the team heading into the postseason. “He’ll be rested, and he’ll be fresh for the playoffs… he’s always unbelievable in the playoffs,” he said, describing the situation as a possible “blessing in disguise.”

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As one half of Edmonton’s elite duo alongside Connor McDavid, Draisaitl remains a cornerstone of the franchise. With 97 points, he sits among the league’s top scorers, reinforcing just how significant his presence will be once he returns to the lineup.