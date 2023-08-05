The Denver Nuggets will enter the 78th NBA season as the defending champions after winning the title last season against Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat. Everything is in place for the season to start in October as usual.

There is not much difference in what the 2023-2024 season will be compared to other seasons, with some new rules but the format of the regular season, play-in, playoffs, and Finals remaining intact.

Among the most anticipated things to see in the upcoming season will be Victor Wembanyama’s debut in the regular season with the Spurs as the top draft pick. In addition, two teams will travel to the United Arab Emirates for a pair of preseason games between the Mavericks and Timberwolves.

What are the start dates for the 2023-24 NBA season?

The regular season begins on October 24, 2023 and ends on April 14, 2024. The 82-game regular season is expected to take place as usual, but anything could happen that could reduce the number of games in the schedule.

The play-in tournament begins at some point after the regular season ends on April 14. It is important to note that the play-in tournament is not part of the playoffs and therefore does not officially count as postseason.

The postseason begins with 16 teams at the end of the play-in tournament in April 2024 and ends in May. The NBA Finals begin in June and will be broadcast on ABC.