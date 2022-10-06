Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics will clash tonight at the Greensboro Coliseum for the 2022-23 NBA Pre-season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Charlotte Hornets will come against Boston Celtics at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the 2022-23 NBA Pre-season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA Pre-season game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 117th overall game. Boston Celtics are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 71 occasions so far, while Charlotte Hornets have managed to triumph in 45 matches to this day.

The last time they clashed was on March 9, 2021, and it ended in a 115-101 win for the Celtics away in Charlotte. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022-23 NBA Pre-season.

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Friday, October 7, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

Charlotte Hornets are yet to win, losing in both pre-season games so far. On the other side, Boston Celtics have one loss and one win in their 2022-23 NBA preparatory matches to this day.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 23, 1988, and it ended in a 114-109 win for the Boston side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA Pre-season game between Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics, to be played on Friday, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, will be broadcasted on FuboTV (free trial), as well as NBA TV in the United States.

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics matchup. However, judging by the Grizzlies' recent form, we can expect them to win at home.