In 19 seasons in the NBA, LeBron James has made it to the NBA Finals 10 times. However, he's also missed the playoffs a couple of times. Check out his record here.

You don't have to be a basketball connoisseur to know that LeBron James is one of the greatest, most accomplished players in NBA history. A four-time NBA Champion, MVP, and Finals MVP, you'd need a lot of time to discuss his greatness and accolades.

In 19 seasons in the NBA, he's been to the NBA Finals 10 times. Statistically speaking, he's more likely to reach the NBA Finals (52.6%) than to make a shot (50.3% shooter throughout his career).

But as great as James is, he's not flawless, nor he can single-handedly lead a team to the playoffs. That's why even he— just like most NBA legends— has failed to reach the postseason at least once.

When Was The Last Time That LeBron James Didn't Make The Playoffs?

LeBron James couldn't make the playoffs in his first two seasons in the league. Then, he had a 13-year streak snapped in his first year with the Los Angeles Lakers (2018/19). That was the last time he failed to reach the playoffs.

LeBron James' Recod Per Season: He's Missed The Playoffs 3 Times In His Career

2003/04 Cleveland Cavaliers: 33-46 (Missed Playoffs)*

2004/05 Cleveland Cavaliers: 42-40 (Missed Playoffs)*

2005/06 Cleveland Cavaliers: 50-32 (Lost in 2nd Round)

2006/07 Cleveland Cavaliers: 50-32 (Lost NBA Finals)

2007/08 Cleveland Cavaliers: 45-37 (Lost in 2nd round)

2008/09 Cleveland Cavaliers: 66-16 (Lost in Conference Finals)

2009/10 Cleveland Cavaliers: 61-21 (Lost in 2nd Round)

2010/11 Miami Heat: 58-24 (Lost NBA Finals)

2011/12 Miami Heat: 46-20 (Won NBA Finals)

2012/13 Miami Heat: 66-16 (Won NBA Finals)

2013/14 Miami Heat: 54-28 (Lost NBA Finals)

2014/15 Cleveland Cavaliers: 53-29 (Lost NBA Finals)

2015/16 Cleveland Cavaliers: 57-25 (Won NBA Finals)

2016/17 Cleveland Cavaliers: 51-31 (Lost NBA Finals)

2017/18 Cleveland Cavaliers: 50-32 (Lost NBA Finals)

2018/19 Los Angeles Lakers: 37-45 (Missed Playoffs)*

2019/20 Los Angeles Lakers: 52-19 (Won NBA Finals)

2020/21 Los Angeles Lakers: 42-30 (Lost in 1st Round)

2021/22 Los Angeles Lakers: 31-47*