The NBA Las Vegas Summer League is played mostly by rookies, sophomores and G-League players. But there is the question whether the players get paid or not.

As the NBA off-season gets by, all of the 30 NBA teams want to build a competitive team towards the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season. Although, the NBA Summer League is a chance to watch young and fresh talent, most of them don't get a chance at higher levels.

However, as the National Basketball Association is the organizer of this tournament, there are certain standards that need to be established in order to have a competitive event. Although, most of fans aren't interested in the "unknown players", this still a chance for these players to show off their talent to them.

Also, this year's event is expected to have a NBA-style Championship Ring for the Summer League squad that ends up winning the tournament. Therefore, this tournament has increased its value over time, meaning the fans' interest has increased, also.

How much money do players make in the NBA Summer League?

First off, the players get paid to play in the NBA Summer League. But there are other factors to take in. They are playing to get NBA exposure, which they are in need. Then, they don't have to spend on flights and hotels bills, because their teams take care of it.

Although, most of the players have made deals with their teams to play with a two-way contract or in their G-League team. Therefore, they are under the collective bargaining agreement and their current contracts. Also, each one of the players get paid a total of $1,500 for the entire 11-day tournament.