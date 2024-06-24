England will take on Slovenia in the Matchday 3 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

England vs Slovenia: Where and how to watch live UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

England and Slovenia will compete in the Matchday 3 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries. Catch this thrilling match on ViX Premium, available in the USA for just $4.99!

[Watch England vs Slovenia live in the USA on ViX]

Group C hangs in the balance, heightening the significance of the final Matchday’s two pivotal games. England, having secured 4 points out of 6, are nearly assured of qualification; even in the worst-case scenario, they would finish third.

Furthermore, with 4 points, they are poised to potentially qualify as one of the best third-placed teams, but naturally, they aim to secure their spot outright. Slovenia, on the other hand, have the advantage of determining their own fate for qualification. However, they face the challenge of defeating England, one of the title contenders, to secure their place in the next round.

England vs Slovenia: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (June 26)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 26)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (June 26)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 26)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 26)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Slovenia: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

How to watch England vs Slovenia in the USA

England are aiming to take the lead in the group against Slovenia, who must secure victory to qualify; in Matchday 3 of the Euro 2024 group stage. In the USA, you can catch this thrilling game on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Jan Oblak of Slovenia – IMAGO / MIS

Euro 2024, taking place from June 14 to July 14, is one of this summer’s premier tournaments, highlighting Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium has exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the exciting matchup between England and Slovenia.

England vs Slovenia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: TVA+, TSN3, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1

France: M6.fr, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Molotov, Free, 6play, M6, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, ZDF

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars 3, K-Vision

International: Sport 24

Republic of Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, STV Scotland

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 1, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, SIC, Sport TV2

Slovenia: TV Slovenija 2, HRT 2, SportKlub 1 Slovenia

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports, FOX Network.