England and Slovenia will compete in the Matchday 3 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries. Catch this thrilling match on ViX Premium, available in the USA for just $4.99!
[Watch England vs Slovenia live in the USA on ViX]
Group C hangs in the balance, heightening the significance of the final Matchday’s two pivotal games. England, having secured 4 points out of 6, are nearly assured of qualification; even in the worst-case scenario, they would finish third.
Furthermore, with 4 points, they are poised to potentially qualify as one of the best third-placed teams, but naturally, they aim to secure their spot outright. Slovenia, on the other hand, have the advantage of determining their own fate for qualification. However, they face the challenge of defeating England, one of the title contenders, to secure their place in the next round.
England vs Slovenia: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (June 26)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 26)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (June 26)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 26)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 26)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Slovenia: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
How to watch England vs Slovenia in the USA
England are aiming to take the lead in the group against Slovenia, who must secure victory to qualify; in Matchday 3 of the Euro 2024 group stage. In the USA, you can catch this thrilling game on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!
Euro 2024, taking place from June 14 to July 14, is one of this summer’s premier tournaments, highlighting Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium has exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the exciting matchup between England and Slovenia.
England vs Slovenia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports
Canada: TVA+, TSN3, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1
France: M6.fr, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Molotov, Free, 6play, M6, beIN Sports 1
Germany: MagentaTV, ZDF
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD
Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars 3, K-Vision
International: Sport 24
Republic of Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, STV Scotland
Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 1, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD
Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, SIC, Sport TV2
Slovenia: TV Slovenija 2, HRT 2, SportKlub 1 Slovenia
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland
USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports, FOX Network.