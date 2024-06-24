Denmark will take on Serbia in the Matchday 3 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Find out how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

Denmark and Serbia will face each other in the Matchday 3 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries. Catch this thrilling match on ViX Premium, available in the USA for just $4.99!

Group C of the Euro will have one of the most exciting finishes. All four teams have concrete chances of advancing to the next round. Denmark could even remain the leaders of the group. To achieve this, they must win by a good goal difference and hope that Slovenia beats England by a small margin.

Serbia, on the other hand, were very close to elimination against Slovenia, but now with renewed chances, they could finish third or even second depending on the outcome of the England’s game. Both teams must secure a victory, making this a high-stakes match.

Denmark vs Serbia: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (June 26)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 26)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (June 26)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 26)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 26)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Denmark vs Serbia in the USA

Knowing that any result other than victory would eliminate them, Denmark and Serbia will go all out in this Matchday 3 fixture of the Euro 2024 group stage. In the USA, you can watch this thrilling game on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

From June 14 to July 14, Euro 2024 is one of this summer’s premier tournaments, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the exciting matchup between Denmark and Serbia.

Denmark vs Serbia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, T Sports

Canada: TVA+, TSN2, TVA Sports 2

Denmark: dr.dk, DR 1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2

Germany: MagentaTV, Servus TV

India: JioTV Sony, LIV SONY, TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Indonesia: Vision+, MNC TV, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sport 24 Extra

Republic of Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, ITV 4, RTE News

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 253

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV 2

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 3, Ketnet

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Serbia: RTS 1, Arena 1 Premium

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Spain: RTVE.es, Movistar+, fuboTV Spain, TDP, TVE La 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia

UK: ITVX, ITV 4

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports