Slovakia will face Romania in the Matchday 3 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Find out how to watch the game in the United States and other regions here.

Slovakia vs Romania: Where to watch and live stream UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

Slovakia will take on Romania in the Matchday 3 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Learn how to watch the game via traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries. Don’t miss this exciting match on ViX Premium, available in the USA for just $4.99!

[Watch Slovakia vs Romania live in the USA on ViX]

The conclusion of Group E in Euro 2024 promises to be exciting. All four teams enter the final Matchday not only with chances of advancing but also with the same number of points and very similar goal differences. Therefore, everything is yet to be decided, and each nation controls its own fate.

Both Romania and Slovakia have strong chances of advancing to the next round, even with a tie, depending on the outcome of the Belgium vs. Ukraine match. While a draw might suffice, both teams may avoid taking too many risks. However, speculating on this result could be dangerous, making this a high-stakes game.

Slovakia vs Romania: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (June 27)

Austria: 6:00 PM

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (June 27)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (June 27)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Romania: 7:00 PM

Slovakia: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Slovakia vs Romania in the USA

In a group where everything is still undecided, Slovakia and Romania face off in a crucial all-or-nothing duel. In the USA, you can catch this exciting match on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Ivan Schranz of Slovakia – IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Euro 2024, taking place from June 14 to July 14, is one of this summer’s premier tournaments, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the thrilling matchup between Slovakia and Romania.

Slovakia vs Romania: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, T Sports

Canada: TVA+, TSN2, TVA Sports 2

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2

Germany: MagentaTV, Das Erste, Servus TV

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Indonesia: Vidio, Vision+, MNC TV, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sport 24 Extra

Republic of Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, BBC Two, RTE News

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 253

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 2, VRT Canvas

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Romania: VOYO, Pro TV

Slovakia: Voyo, Markiza TV

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Spain: RTVE.es, Movistar+, fuboTV Spain, TDP, TVE La 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Two

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports