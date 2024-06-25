Slovakia will take on Romania in the Matchday 3 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Learn how to watch the game via traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries. Don’t miss this exciting match on ViX Premium, available in the USA for just $4.99!
[Watch Slovakia vs Romania live in the USA on ViX]
The conclusion of Group E in Euro 2024 promises to be exciting. All four teams enter the final Matchday not only with chances of advancing but also with the same number of points and very similar goal differences. Therefore, everything is yet to be decided, and each nation controls its own fate.
Both Romania and Slovakia have strong chances of advancing to the next round, even with a tie, depending on the outcome of the Belgium vs. Ukraine match. While a draw might suffice, both teams may avoid taking too many risks. However, speculating on this result could be dangerous, making this a high-stakes game.
Slovakia vs Romania: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (June 27)
Austria: 6:00 PM
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (June 27)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (June 27)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Romania: 7:00 PM
Slovakia: 6:00 PM
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
USA: 12:00 PM (ET)
How to watch Slovakia vs Romania in the USA
In a group where everything is still undecided, Slovakia and Romania face off in a crucial all-or-nothing duel. In the USA, you can catch this exciting match on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!
Euro 2024, taking place from June 14 to July 14, is one of this summer’s premier tournaments, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the thrilling matchup between Slovakia and Romania.
Slovakia vs Romania: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, T Sports
Canada: TVA+, TSN2, TVA Sports 2
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2
Germany: MagentaTV, Das Erste, Servus TV
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Indonesia: Vidio, Vision+, MNC TV, Sportstars 4, K-Vision
International: Sport 24 Extra
Republic of Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, BBC Two, RTE News
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 253
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD
Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 2, VRT Canvas
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 2
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Romania: VOYO, Pro TV
Slovakia: Voyo, Markiza TV
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Select 2
Spain: RTVE.es, Movistar+, fuboTV Spain, TDP, TVE La 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia
UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Two
USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports