How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors for FREE in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Golden State Warriors will travel to face the Detroit Pistons today at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit in the 2023-2024 NBA regular season. The hosts are coming off a loss to the Phoenix Suns, while the Warriors of Stephen Curry are coming off a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Detroit Pistons are suffering with a 4-game losing streak, the most recent loss was against the Phoenix Suns 106-120 at home, two of those four losses were at home. This will be the first time this season that they will play against the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State Warriors started the current 2023-2024 season with a loss against the Phoenix Suns 104-108 on the road, but after that loss they bounced back and now have a 5-game winning streak.

When will Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors be played?

Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors play for the 2023-2024 NBA Regular Season on Monday, November 6 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. On paper, the Warriors are the better team. They have more experience and more talent. However, the Pistons are a young and hungry team that is playing with a lot of energy. The Pistons will need to play a near-perfect game to beat the Warriors.

Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors in the US

This game for the 2023-2024 NBA Regular Season, Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Monday, November 6, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo and other options to watch this game in the US is NBATV.