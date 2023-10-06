How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Golden State Warriors will face off against Los Angeles Lakers in a 2023 NBA preseason game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It will be a showdown between two teams that have high aspirations for the upcoming season. They recently clashed in a tightly contested conference semifinal just a few months ago, and the memories of those six games that ultimately propelled the Lakers to the conference finals are still vivid among the fans.

In that series, they were decisively outperformed by the Denver Nuggets, who swept them with a resounding 4-0 victory. In response, both teams have undergone significant overhauls this season. The Golden State Warriors retained their key players and added 10 new players to their roster, with Chris Paul being a notable addition.

When will Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers be played?

The 2023 NBA preseason game between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will take place this Saturday, September 7 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers

This 2023 NBA preseason game between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBC Sports Bay Area, Spectrum SportsNet.