How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 12, 2024

The Golden State Warriors are set to go head-to-head with the Utah Jazz in a regular-season game of the 2023/2024 NBA season. Below, you will discover key details such as the date, start time, and information on how to watch or livestream the game online in the United States.

The Western Conference is really on-fire, with numerous teams vying for direct qualification to the Playoffs and contending for a Play-in position. Despite a significant portion of the regular season still ahead, each game has the potential to alter the standings.

Presently, the Golden State Warriors, with a record of 25-25, are clinging to the 10th place, securing the final spot for the Play-in. The primary contender challenging their position are the Utah Jazz, boasting a record of 26-27. This sets the stage for an exciting duel as both teams vie for the coveted last Play-in position.

When will the Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz game be played?

The 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz will take place this Monday, February 12 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz

This 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.