How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets for FREE in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Los Angeles Lakers play against Brooklyn Nets today at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, in a 2023 NBA preseason game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

After a less than auspicious start to the 2022/2023 season, the Lakers eventually managed to bounce back. During the playoffs, they demonstrated their potential by reaching the conference finals, where they were convincingly defeated by the Denver Nuggets, who eventually became the champions.

The Los Angeles team is determined to seek revenge this season, and that’s why they are diligently preparing. Their opponents will be the Brooklyn Nets, who have been undergoing significant roster changes for a while. It remains to be seen how fruitful these renovations will be as the season unfolds.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets be played?

The 2023 NBA preseason game between Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets will take place this Monday, October 9 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets

This 2023 NBA preseason game between Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA League Pass, Spectrum SportsNet, YES.