How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs for FREE in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs face each other today at Paycom Center in a 2023 NBA preseason game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs online FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]

The 2022/2023 season was challenging for both of these two teams, and they have a lot to improve upon this year. However, a significant difference between the two relates to what they can bring to the table in the upcoming 2023/2024 season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder left a more positive impression with their qualification for the Play-in, something they hadn’t achieved in the 2021/2022 season. In contrast, the San Antonio Spurs finished as the worst team in the Western Conference. Both teams have areas that need improvement, and that’s why they are focused on preparing in the best possible way.

When will Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs be played?

The 2023 NBA preseason game between Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs will take place this Monday, October 9 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs

This 2023 NBA preseason game between Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA TV, Thunder App, Bally Sports OK, Bally Sports SW-SA.