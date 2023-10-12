How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

A great matchup is coming to the schedule again in what promises to be an impressive spectacle between championship aspirants. The Los Angeles Lakers will encounter the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena in the 2023 NBA Preseason. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or livestream the match.

[Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors for Free in the US on Fubo]

The Lakers have done an intriguing number of signings in the offseason to avoid repeating last year’s mistakes, considering their slow start forced to change almost the entire roster midseason. This time they didn’t bring in any significant player, but they were able to retain pieces like Austin Reaves to be a candidate again.

The Warriors had one of the most shocking moving of the busy offseason as they signed an archrival like Chris Paul. Despite his age, the veteran point guard can still help a stacked lineup come playoff matches. However, it’s something to be determined whether his role remains being a starter or he is going to come off the bench.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors be played?

The Los Angeles Lakers will play the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Preseason this Friday, October 13. The game will be played at Crypto.com Arena.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors in the US

The game between Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Preseason will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ESPN2 is the other option.