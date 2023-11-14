The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies will face off at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 2023-2024 NBA season. Despite the game being in the early stages of the season, the stakes are high for both teams. The Lakers are coming off of a disappointing 2022-2023 season, and they are looking to make a deep playoff run this year.

[Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies online free in the US on Fubo]

The Los Angeles Lakers are averaging 111.0 points per game as the 20th offense after 10 games. They have a 5-5 record in the 8th place of the Western Conference, the last two games were victories for the Lakers against the Phoenix Suns 122-199 and against the Portland Trail Blazers 116-110. LeBron James is averaging 25.5 points per game, being the player with the best average on the roster.

The Memphis Grizzlies do not have Ja Morant available and that is reflected in the poor record they have in the current season after only 10 games, so far they have only two wins and eight losses. They won a recent game against the Los Angeles Clippers 105-101, that was the second win of the season for the Grizzlies.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies be played?

Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies play for the 2023-2024 NBA Regular Season on Tuesday, November 14 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Grizzlies will be led by Desmond Bane, who is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA this season. Bane averaged 35.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game. He will be joined by Jaren Jackson Jr, who is a sharp-shooting guard who averaged 20.5 points per game.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies in the US

This game for the 2023-2024 NBA Regular Season, Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday, November 14, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is SportsNet LA.