How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks meet in the 2023 NBA Preseason. This game will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The home team wants to do things differently this year, they made adjustments within the roster to go as far as possible but everything will depend on the new players. The visitors have a solid base but expect to go through the same adjustments, although minimal ones for the upcoming regular season.

[Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks online free in the US on Fubo]

The Los Angeles Lakers are thinking about winning another title with LeBron James or at least that’s what he has wanted for a couple of seasons ago. The preseason began with a loss against the Golden State Warriors 108-125, and the most recent game was another loss against the Warriors 125-129.

The Milwaukee Bucks are favorites to go far in the upcoming regular season, they just need to find a way to make the offensive line much more lethal than in previous seasons. The most recent game in the preseason was a loss against the Grizzlies 108-102.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks be played?

Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks play for the 2023 NBA Preseason on Sunday, October 15 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The home team continues to strive to find the best roster possible but they continue to fall short season after season.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks in the US

This game for the 2023 NBA Preseason, Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 15, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBATV.