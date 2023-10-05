How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Minnesota Timberwolves will encounter the Dallas Mavericks at Eithad Arena in the 2023 NBA Preseason. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or livestream the match.

[Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks for Free in the US on Fubo]

The Timberwolves are among the teams prepared to take the next step in the playoff race that boasts multiple strong suitors in the West. They are led by growing stars like Anthony Edwards alongside Karl-Anthony Towns to form a complete lineup.

The Mavericks arguably were the most evident disappointment of last season despite having a megastar in Luka Doncic commanding. Their mission should probably be finding a way to be a competitive team with a backcourt completed by Kyrie Irving for 82 matchups.

When will Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks be played?

The Minnesota Timberwolves will play the Dallas Mavericks in the 2023 NBA Preseason this Thursday, October 5. The game will be played at Etihad Arena.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks in the US

The game between Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks in the 2023 NBA Preseason will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. NBA TV is the other option.