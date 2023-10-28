How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Sacramento Kings play against Los Angeles Lakers in what will be a 2023/2024 NBA regular season game. Here, you can find all the essential details, including the date, start time, and how to watch or livestream it online in the United States.

This is a highly anticipated game featuring two Western Conference rivals known for their entertaining style of play. On one side, we have the Los Angeles Lakers, who made significant progress last season, reaching the conference finals. Now, they aim to build on that growth and strive for even greater success.

Currently, they have started the season with a record of 1-1 and are determined to achieve a positive win-loss record. Their opponents will be the Sacramento Kings, who, in the 2022/2023 season, managed to secure a postseason berth, although they were eliminated in the first round. They are also eager to take their performance to the next level this year, and with a current record of 1-1, they are aiming to improve it to 2-1.

When will Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers be played?

The 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers will take place this Sunday, October 29 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers

This 2023/2024 NBA regular season game between Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBCS-CA.