Michael Jordan and LeBron James shared an emotional moment during the NBA's 75th anniversary All-Star weekend. Check out what James had to say about it.

The NBA won again. Despite having one of the worst Slam Dunk contests of all time, All-Star Weekend was a massive success and the NBA's 75th-anniversary ceremony was one for the ages.

But among all the things that stood up throughout the weekend, perhaps the moment LeBron James and Michael Jordan shared was the ultimate highlight, as it was the first time we saw them like that.

LeBron then paid homage to Jordan by knocking down a game-winning fadeaway to go 5-0 as an All-Star team captain. The shot, per the Lakers' star, was inspired by being in Jordan's presence.

LeBron James Opens Up On His Game-Winner, Talks Michael Jordan's Influence

"I did not want to lose the opportunity to shake the man's hand that inspired me throughout my childhood," James said. "I haven't had much dialogue with him in my 20 years or 19 years in this business, but part of me wouldn't be here without MJ’s inspiration. I always wanted to be like him growing up."

"It's crazy that the game-winning shot tonight was a fadeaway, and it was inspired by MJ," LeBron added. "The way he wore his shoes, the way he wore his uniform, I mean, all the way down to some of the cars that he drove, how much he inspired me. I didn't want to waste that opportunity because we're just not in the same building a lot and haven't been in the same building a lot throughout my career. It meant something to me."

James Still Can't Believe He's Living The Dream

Even though he's been in the league for 18 years, LeBron still can't fathom the fact that he's now a part of the creme of the crop. When asked about it, he compared it to being a musician and sitting right next to Bruce Springsteen:

"To be a part of the 75 greatest basketball players to ever play, it just takes me back to my childhood once again growing up in Spring Hill and having all my inspirations taped on my wall, Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson," The King said. "To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys. You guys don't understand. I'm trying to make you understand as much as I can, but it's just crazy."

"It would be like going to your favorite musician's concert in the greatest stadium, and you are literally on stage with them while they're performing, and the sense of 'I can't believe that I'm here.' That's the best way that I can put it," James explained. "I can't believe I'm sitting next to Bruce Springsteen while he is playing in a stadium in London with 160,000 people, or I'm in the Garden with Jay-Z or whoever that person is. I'm sitting here with Whitney Houston onstage in a coliseum with 90,000 people and you're on stage. That's kind of what it felt like for me. I just couldn't believe it."

You may say whatever you want about the All-Star Game and how they play no defense or whatever. But these moments are what make this game and this weekend so special for fans and players alike.