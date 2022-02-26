Boston Celtics will visit Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse this Sunday, February 27. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics will face each other at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse this Sunday, February 27, at 5:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Celtics want to continue their winning streak, the one that has taken them from fighting for the last places in the Play-in to now being one of the 6 teams that would be going directly to the Playoffs. For sure, they will go in search of moving up positions, since only one victory separates them from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers (although with a higher number of losses).

On the side of the Indiana Pacers, at some point it seemed that they would try to fight for the tenth place in the Eastern Conference to be able to dispute the Play-in, but with the recent results (they have 2 wins in their last 10 games) it seems difficult that they can aspire to that based on defeats and perhaps the Indiana franchise will settle for tanking, although mathematically they still have a chance of qualifying for the Play-in.

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM (ET)

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Live Stream: FuboTV

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

The game that the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics will play this Sunday, February 27 at 5:00 PM (ET) at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be the third between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were victories for Celtics on January 10 and January 12 by 101-98 and 119-100, respectively.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics to be played this Sunday, February 27, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports Indiana, NBC Sports Boston.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not yet announced their favorites for this game, but they will probably do so in the next few hours. However, it is almost certain that the favorites will be the Boston Celtics, a team that this season has clearly been superior to the Pacers.

