Indiana Pacers play against Los Angeles Lakers for a West vs East Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers are ready to play in aWest vs East Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on November 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM (ET). Visitors are struggling. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The home team, Indiana Pacers, are in the 13th spot of the Eastern Conference with a negative record, but they won the last two games against the Pelicans and the Bulls. The record in the last twelve games is positive with 7 wins and 5 losses.

The Los Angeles Lakers are not playing well in the 2021-22 NBA season after just 18 games. They lost three of the last five games. After this game the Lakers return home to play the Sacramento Kings.

Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The Pacers lost six of the first seven games of the 2021 regular season, but on November 1 they won the first game of what would be the Pacers' first winning streak of the season, a victory against the San Antonio Spurs 131-118 and another against New York Knicks 111-98. The most recent victory for the Pacers was in Chicago against the Bulls, they dominated the home team 109-77. The Pacers are scoring an average of 107.3 points per game, and the defense allows 105.3 points per game.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a serious offensive problem since in the last six games they have won only two. But the losses came while LeBron James was absent due to an abdominal injury. The most recent victory for the Lakers was against the Pistons 116-121 on the road, they did their best to win the game after the home team won the first half 68-61. The Lakers are scoring an average of 109.9 points per game as the sixth best offense of the season, but the team's defense is weak and they are allowing 113.4 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This game of the West vs East Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV, and other options available to watch the game in the US are Spectrum SportsNet LA, SportsNet App, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions And Odds

Indiana Pacers are in a bad moment of the season but the home record is positive with five wins and only two losses. The Los Angeles Lakers as likely underdogs are not playing well on the road as they have lost two of the last three games out of each. The best pick for this NBA game is: Indiana Pacers -1.5.



FanDuel Indiana Pacers -1.5 / -125 Totals 219 Los Angeles Lakers +1.5 / +105

* Odds via FanDuel.