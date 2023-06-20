The Golden State Warriors will try and do whatever they can to get Draymond Green back with the team. Their chances of winning an NBA championship without him are close to none right now.

Green is expected to be back in the Bay area. He could sign a three or four-year deal in the $100-120 million range and potentially finish his career with the team that drafted him.

But what if that’s not the case? Multiple teams have already expressed an interest in pursuing him, and he’s a free agent, so he can do whatever he wants. With that in mind, we’ll talk about three logical destinations if he ends up leaving the Warriors.

NBA Rumors: 3 Teams For Draymond Green If He Leaves The Warriors

3. Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are doing everything in their power to try and pair Damian Lillard with another star. They want a gritty interior defender, and his elite play-making could help him reach a whole new level.

Green could also help the Warriors out by completing a sign-and-trade to get them some assets in return, and the Blazers could have two hardnosed veterans in the locker room.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will always pursue the biggest names in the game, so, obviously, we can never rule them out of any potential deal. Likewise, it would most likely require a sign-and-trade to get this done.

It’s unclear what the Lakers could offer the Warriors other than that first-round pick or D’Angelo Russell, who already struggled in the Bay. Green shares agents with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, so the potential is obvious.

1. Miami Heat

Pat Riley is reportedly working overtime to try and get another star. The Miami Heat have knocked on the door of an NBA championship way too many times already, and they just need another guy.

They’re keeping an eye on Damian Lillard, but if they fail to get him, they could turn their attention toward Green, a hardnosed leader who’d fit right away in their culture next to Jimmy Butler.