Is Franz Wagner playing today, October 30, for Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets?

The Orlando Magic are visiting the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center tonight, desperately seeking a win to turn around their poor 1-4 start to the NBA season. The visiting team’s ability to pull off a victory remains questionable, specifically due to the uncertain status of Franz Wagner.

According to the most recent NBA injury report, the Magic have listed Franz Wagner as questionable (left heel contusion) for tonight’s contest against the Hornets. However, Underdog NBA reported that coach Jamahl Mosley confirmed that Wagner’s availability a game-time decision.

The German forward joins his brother, Moritz Wagner (left knee injury recovery), and Jalen Suggs (left knee injury management), who are both officially ruled out for tonight.

Wagner is coming off a strong individual performance in the Magic‘s recent 135-116 defeat to the Detroit Pistons, where he recorded 22 points, seven rebounds, and two assists. Despite the efforts of Wagner and Paolo Banchero (24 points), Orlando is struggling to find consistency, having logged four consecutive losses.

If Wagner is unavailable, it would be a significant loss for the squad managed by Mosley. The German has appeared in all five of the Magic’s games so far, where he has been a consistent force, averaging 22.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, three assists, and one steal per game.

Franz Wagner in action against the Detroit Pistons. (Getty Images)

With Suggs already ruled out and Wagner potentially sidelined, it is highly likely that sophomore Tristan Da Silva will see increased minutes. Da Silva played 21 minutes in the last game against the Pistons, tallying 15 points and three rebounds. Additionally, rookie Jase Richardson and Jonathan Isaac could also step into important roles tonight.

What about the Hornets?

Conversely, the Hornets enter this matchup with a 2-2 record after falling to the Miami Heat. This will mark the third consecutive game they will be without forward Brandon Miller due to a left shoulder injury. Aside from Miller, Charlotte will also be without Grant Williams (right knee surgery) and Josh Green (left shoulder surgery).

The Hornets will once again look for leadership from LaMelo Ball, who is averaging a phenomenal 26.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game, while shooting 44 percent from the field and nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc.

