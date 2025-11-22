Trending topics:
nba

Is Jalen Brunson playing today, November 22, for the New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic?

The New York Knicks face the Orlando Magic in regular season NBA action, and one of the big unknowns is whether Jalen Brunson will be available tonight.

By Gianni Taina

Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks.
Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks.

The New York Knicks (9-5) are visiting the Orlando Magic (9-7) tonight at the Kia Center for regular season NBA action. The good news for the visiting teams is that star guard Jalen Brunson is expected to be available for tonight’s contest.

According to the latest official NBA injury report, the Knicks have listed Jalen Brunson as probable (right ankle sprain) for tonight’s matchup in Orlando.

The Knicks’ leader suffered a Grade 1 right ankle sprain in a 124-107 home loss to the Magic on November 12th, causing him to miss two games, a stretch where his team went 1-1 against the Heat.

Brunson returned to pilot the Knicks to their first road victory of the season, defeating the Mavericks 113-111. He was the game’s top scorer with 28 points, along with three rebounds and five assists.

Jalen Brunson in action against the Dallas Mavericks. (Getty Images)

Jalen Brunson in action against the Dallas Mavericks. (Getty Images)

The Knicks will not want to rush their star’s recovery, although the fact that they have upgraded him to probable is a good sign, as he was initially listed as questionable. Brunson is crucial for the Knicks, averaging 28.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.4 assists through 14 games this season.

Injury report of both teams

The Knicks appear to be arriving healthier than the Magic, with only OG Anunoby (left hamstring strain) ruled out for this game. Brunson’s final availability will be a game-time decision based on his health.

Meanwhile, Orlando head coach Jamahl Mosley will be without star Paolo Banchero (left groin strain) and Moritz Wagner (left knee injury recovery), who are both ruled out for this matchup.

Better Collective Logo