Magic’s Paolo Banchero breaks silence on his return from injury and is ready to face Heat

The Orlando Magic were hoping for one thing: the return of their star and best player, Paolo Banchero. He had already missed a total of 10 games, a stretch that could influence the Magic’s entire NBA season. However, the forward is now ready to suit up again for the matchup against the Miami Heat.

Ahead of Friday night’s game against the Heat, the All-Star forward detailed his recovery process and expressed excitement about finally getting back on the court. Banchero spoke with Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel during shootaround, confirming he would be available as the Magic (13–9) close out their three-game homestand against Miami.

“I’m really excited. I’ve been feeling really good this week,” Banchero said. “It’s only been 10 games but it feels like it’s been 50. I’m just happy to be back out there, get to run up and down, and compete. And be out there for the rest of the year.”

He noted that unlike last season’s extended absence, this recovery featured controlled progression and less missed time. “It feels good. I’m sure it’ll be an adjustment. I’m sure I’ll have a lot of adrenaline. But my legs feel very fresh,” Banchero said. “It’s not the same as last year where I missed 30-something games. It’s only been 10 games. I’ve done a lot of testing — running, jumping, dunking — all the movements I normally do in games, I’ve been able to do without any pain or discomfort. So, I’m excited.”

Banchero’s numbers and when he last played

The 23-year-old last appeared on Nov. 12 in Orlando’s 124–107 win over the New York Knicks, leaving the game due to a left groin strain. Before the injury, he recorded four points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 12 minutes. The setback paused a strong start to his fourth NBA campaign, as Banchero has averaged 21.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 46.1% from the field across 32.8 minutes per game.

In Banchero’s absence, the Magic posted a 7–3 record, helping them stabilize their position in the Eastern Conference standings. Orlando enters Friday as the No. 6 seed after a narrow 114–112 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

During that stretch, the Magic’s offense saw a major jump, averaging 122.3 points per game — the third-best mark in the NBA behind only the Boston Celtics (122.6) and Denver Nuggets (125.7). The surge came thanks to improved ball movement, increased pace and expanded roles for players such as Anthony Black, Paolo’s teammate Franz Wagner, and point guard Tyus Jones.