Nuggets’ star Nikola Jokic clarifies his position following four consecutive triple-doubles

Nikola Jokic has kicked off the season with an impressive streak, recording four triple-doubles. With his seamless performances on the NBA court, he makes the game appear more effortless than it truly is. However, following the Denver Nuggets‘ commanding 122-88 victory over the Pelicans, Jokic offered some insightful comments to the media concerning this perception.

“It’s not effortless. I think we need to stop saying that. I’m still running and jumping like other guys. Sometimes, the game goes my way, and I have a good night, like today. … Hopefully, it’s going to be like that in the future,” Jokic remarked, demonstrating the candid demeanor that fans have come to associate with him.

In a composed manner, Jokic relayed to the media that what he achieved during the first four games of the regular season was no easy feat, despite his ability to perform at such high levels seemingly without exerting great effort.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking ahead to upcoming challenges, Jokic is in great form, bolstered by his performances with the Serbian National Basketball Team during EuroBasket, a tournament he thoroughly enjoyed. Although his outstanding play wasn’t enough to push Serbia beyond the Round of 16, it highlighted his immense potential.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Jokic evaluates David Adelman’s impact

While accustomed to Michael Malone’s strategies, Jokic is adapting to David Adelman’s approach, which emphasizes optimizing team rotations to maximize the roster’s potential this season.

Advertisement

see also Nikola Jokic addresses potential Nuggets big two with Jonas Valanciunas

“I think it seems like a little bit of European style; whoever gets going, he’s going to play, you know? Whoever is going to have a good game, he’s going to continue to play,” Jokic observed regarding Adelman’s coaching style.

Advertisement

Jokic’s remarkable early season statistics

While Jokic’s four triple-doubles in the initial four games of the season have been well-documented, his overall statistics tell a broader story, one that has the Nuggets capitalizing on his dominance, reflected in their 3-1 record thus far this season.

Jokic’s statistics this season:

Points: 20.3

Rebounds: 14.5

Assists: 11.3

Steals: 1.5

Blocks: 1.8

Field Goal %: 57.1%

Free Throw %: 93.3%

Advertisement

Advertisement