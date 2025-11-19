Is Stephen Curry playing tonight for Warriors vs Heat after hurting his ankle vs Magic?

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry stood out as one of the top performers on Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic, posting impressive statistics. However, his ankle injury during the matchup has fueled speculation about his potential absence from tonight’s game against the Miami Heat in South Florida.

Stephen Curry indicated that he will wait a few hours before confirming his availability for the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Miami Heat. “I will see how it responds after the flight and some sleep, but it’s looking very iffy,” Curry informed the media following the 121-111 defeat to the Magic.

In the event of Curry’s absence and with uncertainty surrounding Jimmy Butler’s participation against the Miami Heat, the Warriors could face compounded losses, including Jonathan Kuminga, who is currently day-to-day with an injury.

With the Warriors holding a 9-7 record early in the regular season, the potential loss of Curry in Miami could force head coach Steve Kerr to explore his roster for alternative strategies, should Curry be unable to make it to the court tonight.

Curry’s reflections on the Magic’s victory

Despite Curry and Butler each surpassing 30 points, the team struggled to secure a win against the Magic, recording numerous turnovers. The Warriors star shared insights on what he believed were the key factors that led to Orlando’s victory.

“They played really well. It was a fast-paced game, and they had an answer for all of our runs. We had self-inflicted wounds with turnovers that gave them easy buckets,” Curry remarked.

As both teams face uncertainties with potential key absences—Curry and Butler for the Warriors, and Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo for the Heat—fans from both sides are eagerly awaiting how the situation develops, anticipating a riveting showdown tonight.