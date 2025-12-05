Is Paolo Banchero playing today, December 5, for the Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat?

The Orlando Magic are hosting the Miami Heat tonight at the Kia Center for regular season NBA action. Tonight could be a great day for the home team’s fans, as there is a possibility that Paolo Banchero will return to the court after a lengthy period on the sideline.

According to the latest official NBA injury report, the Magic have upgraded Paolo Banchero to questionable (left groin strain) for tonight’s matchup against the Heat.

Banchero suffered a left groin strain on Wednesday, November 12th, during a victory against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, where he played only 12 minutes.

If he is unable to play tonight at the Kia Center, his return would likely occur in the next game, which is against the Knicks again, in the same venue where he sustained the injury.

Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic reacts after scoring. (Getty Images)

Since being injured, Banchero has missed 10 consecutive games, representing a major loss for the Magic. However, the Jamahl Mosley-led teams have managed to navigate their star’s absence, compiling an impressive record of 7 wins and 3 defeats after a slow start to the NBA season.

However, when Banchero is healthy, the Magic elevate their game to the next level. Through the 12 games he has played this season, the 2022 NBA Draft first overall pick is averaging 21.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, making him a fundamental piece in Mosley’s system.

Banchero on possible return

After a long period of recovery and inactivity, Banchero is very close to returning to the court just as the Magic are enjoying a strong run. “It means a lot,” Banchero said Thursday night about his possible return, as reported by Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel.

“You don’t take any opportunity to be on the court for granted and I’ve been doing a lot to get back on the court, really ramping up trying to get back out there the guys. So hopefully I’m able to go,” he added.