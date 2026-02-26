Cleveland Cavaliers NBA champion declares LeBron James the ‘ChatGPT’ of basketball

In his 23rd season in the NBA, LeBron James is being compared to cutting-edge technology, a testament to his unrivaled greatness on the court. While he has often been dubbed the GOAT or the best, a former Cleveland Cavaliers champion alongside LeBron likened him to the “ChatGPT” of basketball.

During an appearance on the Club Shay Shay Show, LeBron’s ex-teammate Iman Shumpert offered this analogy, reflecting on the Los Angeles Lakers star’s profound understanding of the game.

“He is the ChatGPT of the NBA… That’s the best way I can describe him… You can ask him anything, he knows it… He’s really programmed for this… I’ve never seen someone with the guts to look a coach in the eye and say, ‘I’m not running that,’” Shumpert said about his former teammate LeBron.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LeBron’s deep knowledge of the game and his winning mentality were pivotal in helping the Cavaliers secure their first and only NBA Finals title, even though they’ve appeared in five other Finals series throughout the league’s history.

Iman Shumpert #4 and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate.

Advertisement

LeBron’s stats curing the 2015-16 championship season with the Cavaliers

LeBron not only possesses a championship mentality but also boasts an impressive array of stats and records. In the 2015-16 NBA season, he was instrumental in leading his team to a historic title win in Cleveland.

Advertisement

see also Lakers’ LeBron James recalls unfortunate encounter with Celtics’ Jaylen Brown involving son Bronny

Here are his stats from that season, covering both the regular season and playoffs:

Regular Season Points Per Game: 25.3 Rebounds Per Game: 7.4 Assists Per Game: 6.8 Steals Per Game: 1.4 Blocks Per Game: 0.6 Field Goal %: 52.0% Three-Point %: 30.9% Free-Throw %: 73.1%



Advertisement

Playoffs Points Per Game: 26.3 Rebounds Per Game: 9.5 Assists Per Game: 7.6 Steals Per Game: 2.3 Blocks Per Game: 1.3 Field Goal %: 52.5%



With statistics like these, LeBron has consistently demonstrated his capacity for greatness across multiple franchises, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers. As he enters what might be his final season in the NBA, comments like Shumpert’s are a testament to LeBron’s enduring legacy in the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement