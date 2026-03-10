Is JT Miller playing today for NY Rangers vs Flames at Madison Square Garden?

The New York Rangers return to the ice at Madison Square Garden to face the Calgary Flames, but a major storyline surrounding the matchup is the status of captain JT Miller. He is currently sidelined after being placed on injured reserve.

The NHL franchise confirmed earlier this month that he was placed on IR after suffering a new upper-body injury, forcing the veteran forward to miss multiple games while recovering.

The designation means he must remain out for at least several days, leaving the team without its captain during a critical stretch of the schedule. His absence has been notable, as the veteran winger has been an important leader in the locker room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Could JT Miller play today?

JT Miller is unlikely to play today because he is currently on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. The New York Rangers placed their captain on IR in early March, which requires him to miss at least several days while recovering.

J.T. Miller of the Rangers celebrates after scoring during a game in 2025 (Source: Andrew Mordzynski/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Because of that designation, he has already missed multiple games and remained sidelined in the Rangers’ recent matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, with the team adjusting its forward lines in his absence.

Advertisement

His status for the game against the Calgary Flames therefore remains doubtful unless he receives medical clearance sooner than expected. Even if he progresses in his recovery, NHL teams typically wait until a player can practice fully before activating him from injured reserve.

Advertisement

Mike Sullivan provided an update on the player’s status, saying he has been progressing well: “He’s had a number of skates on his own with our skill guys. He joined the group today. Obviously, that suggests progress”, according to Remy Mastey of The Hockey News.

What happened to JT Miller?

JT Miller suffered a new upper-body injury that forced the Rangers to place him on injured reserve. According to ESPN reports, the injury occurred during a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets and is unrelated to other physical issues he dealt with earlier in the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

The incident happened during a physical sequence late in regulation when he became tangled in a net-front battle, after which the team decided to shut him down temporarily to avoid worsening the injury.

Advertisement

The move marked his second stint on injured reserve during a challenging 2025-26 campaign. Before the injury, he had been one of the key contributors this season, recording 14 goals and 38 points in 51 games.

Advertisement

His absence has forced the franchise to shuffle its lines and rely more heavily on players like Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere as they navigate an important stretch of the schedule.