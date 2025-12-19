Celtics’ Jaylen Brown takes aim at an action LeBron James commits during games

The Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has long been known as one of the league’s most outspoken voices, and he showed that side again while discussing the current landscape of the NBA. As the league continues to evolve, Brown openly questioned how certain on-court habits from star players, like LeBron James, influence officiating and the overall style of play.

During a recent livestream with DDG, Brown directly addressed LeBron James and several other high-profile players, according to reports from Athlon Sports and Yahoo Sports. Brown made it clear that his criticism centered on what he sees as excessive flopping, a tactic he believes has become far too common across the league.

“There’s a difference between drawing a foul and flopping,” Brown said during the stream. “Flopping is acting like you got hit when you didn’t actually get hit.” Brown acknowledged that the behavior is widespread, adding, “Everyone does it. A lot of offensive players do it.”

Brown also referenced several elite talents around the league, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Joel Embiid, James Harden, Luka Doncic, and Nikola Jokic. He stressed that his comments were not meant to single anyone out, but rather to highlight a league-wide issue that has become ingrained in modern NBA play.

Jaylen Brown reacts after scoring a basket against the Pistons.

Jaylen Brown’s current numbers

At present, Brown is averaging 29.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, continuing to serve as a centerpiece for the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are 15-12 on the season and recently dropped a 112-105 decision to the Detroit Pistons.

In that loss, Brown delivered a standout individual performance, finishing with 34 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. Despite the defeat, his production reinforced his status as one of the most consistent two way wings in the NBA.

Players often associated with flopping

Throughout his career, James has frequently been criticized and mocked for his trips to the free-throw line, though he was far from alone in that regard. Other prominent names often linked to the tactic include James Harden, Chris Paul, Reggie Miller, Patrick Beverley, and Lance Stephenson.

Veterans such as Dennis Rodman, Robert Horry, and Vlade Divac were also known for exaggerating contact during their playing days. The primary motivations were usually the same, forcing opponents into foul trouble and increasing opportunities at the free-throw line, a strategy that continues to shape NBA games today.

