Is Luka Doncic playing tonight, Oct. 26, for Lakers vs Kings?

The Los Angeles Lakers face the Sacramento Kings in the 2025-26 NBA season, and the big question emerges: will Luka Doncic play tonight?

By Emilio Abad

Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers face the Sacramento Kings in the 2025-26 NBA season in what promises to be another entertaining matchup, especially with the Lakers looking to build on their early momentum. Still, one big question looms ahead of tipoff: will Luka Doncic play tonight?

Thanks to a 49-point performance from Luka Doncic against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, the Lakers dominated the second half and rolled to a convincing 128-110 win over their Western Conference rivals. It was another statement outing for the new face of Los Angeles basketball.

Through two games, the 26-year-old superstar has averaged an astonishing 46.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 8.5 assists, setting a new franchise record for the most points scored by a Laker in the first two games of a season.

Doncic opened the campaign with 43 points against the Golden State Warriors before erupting for 49 versus Minnesota—narrowly missing triple-doubles in both performances.

Luka Doncic dribbling

Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers controls the ball.

Is Luka Doncic playing for the Lakers vs Kings?

Doncic is currently listed as questionable for tonight’s game due to a left finger sprain. The former Dallas Mavericks star sustained the injury against the Timberwolves but still managed to finish the game just one point shy of a 50-piece.

If Los Angeles decides to rest Doncic to ensure proper recovery, fans could see Austin Reaves take center stage on Sunday. It will also be a crucial test for how the team’s offense functions without its leading star.

Austin Reaves ready for the spotlight

Should Doncic sit out, Reaves will shoulder a larger offensive load and have a prime opportunity to shine. The guard has started the NBA season averaging 25.5 points, 10.0 assists, and 6.0 rebounds per game, shooting 58.1% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc.

