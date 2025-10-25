NBA Rumors: The Atlanta Hawks reportedly make a decision amid trade talks involving Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks have bolstered their roster to build on what they’ve shown in recent NBA seasons, led by Trae Young, the franchise’s centerpiece. Trade rumors have swirled for months, but the organization reportedly has already made a decision.

According to Brett Siegel, the Hawks have no plans to trade their All-Star guard and remain confident that the current roster can compete for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference this season.

“The Hawks are willing to wait and see how everything develops this year with a roster they believe can finish as a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference,” Siegel reported. “At no point has Atlanta considered trading Young, as the internal hope is that common ground will be found on a new deal next offseason, sources said.”

While trade speculation has followed Trae Young for months, the Hawks are staying patient and focused on the long-term picture. The front office wants this core group to prove itself before making any major moves.

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks.

A potential extension for Young

Young, meanwhile, has maintained a professional approach through all the noise, concentrating on winning and leading his teammates. Both sides seem to recognize that stability and strong performance this season could lay the groundwork for a long-term contract.

“Both sides understand the business aspect of a potential extension, and he remains committed to this team despite not really engaging in any realistic contract negotiations this past offseason,” Siegel added.

Young, 27, has been at the center of numerous trade rumors over the years. The former fifth overall pick emerged as a rising star in the NBA and experienced playoff success in 2021 when he led Atlanta to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Young’s performance and the new additions

After averaging 24.2 points, 11.6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game last season, the franchise still believes he can become one of the NBA’s elite players. With Young, along with new acquisitions Kristaps Porzingis, Dyson Daniels, and Onyeka Okongwu, the Hawks have a versatile core blending veterans and young talent capable of impacting both ends of the floor. They also benefit from head coach Quin Snyder, who has instilled a strong culture since taking over.

