Is Stephen Curry playing today, April 10, for Warriors vs Kings at Golden 1 Center?

Stephen Curry’s status for tonight’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center is listed as probable after he missed the previous game due to injury management.

He did not play on April 9 against the Los Angeles Lakers, with the Warriors opting to sit him on the front end of a back-to-back as part of a controlled recovery plan. The decision was tied to his return from a prolonged absence.

Head coach Steve Kerr and the team’s medical staff have prioritized keeping his healthy for the Play-In Tournament, rather than pushing him in low-stakes regular-season games. His workload is being carefully managed.

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Is Stephen Curry injured or being rested?

Stephen Curry is not fully injured but is being managed due to a right knee issue, with the team resting him. According to the injury report, he was listed out for the April 9 game vs. the Lakers due to “right knee injury management”.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Warriors reacts from the bench in 2026 (Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The issue is related to what has been described as runner’s knee, the same condition that previously sidelined him for an extended stretch earlier this season. After missing 27 consecutive games, he returned earlier in April but has been on a restricted workload and minutes limit since then.

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Golden State’s approach has been cautious rather than reactive. Instead of pushing him through back-to-backs or low-priority games, they have opted to rest him intermittently to avoid aggravating the injury.

When will Stephen Curry return to play?

Stephen Curry’s return date is now expected for tonight’s game, with the Golden State Warriors evaluating his status on a game-by-game basis. Although he had missed time, he is now in line to make his return today.

Head coach Steve Kerr and the medical staff have emphasized a day-to-day evaluation, meaning his status depends on how his knee responds to recovery and treatment between games. There is no indication of a long-term setback.

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The timing is key: with the Play-In Tournament approaching, Golden State is prioritizing having him at full strength rather than risking further irritation. That’s why his availability remains game-time dependent.