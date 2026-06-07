Josh Hart voices frustration over NBA Finals ticket prices

Josh Hart is well aware that the vast majority of basketball fans simply do not have the financial means to afford NBA Finals tickets at the astronomical prices they are fetching right now.

Josh Hart isn’t just focused on matching up against the San Antonio Spurs; he is also acutely aware that many die-hard New York Knicks fans are completely priced out of attending the NBA Finals. It’s a reality that brings a lot of frustration to the veteran guard.

With the Knicks fighting for a championship, Hart didn’t hold back when discussing the secondary ticket market. “I wish the ticket prices weren’t as crazy as they are,“ Hart said. “A lot of people who have been waiting for this moment for a very long time unfortunately aren’t able to get into the building. $7K, $8K is ridiculous.”

While his comments resonate deeply with the fanbase, the staggering prices haven’t stopped the arenas from packing out. The first two games of the series in San Antonio were completely sold out, drawing raucous crowds of 18,835 for Game 1 and 19,014 for Game 2.

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What is the capacity of Madison Square Garden?

For basketball, Madison Square Garden features an official capacity of 19,812. It is a mathematical certainty that the building will be filled to the brim. Though Hart’s concerns about the average fan are entirely valid, the Knicks will have no shortage of loud, high-energy support on their home floor.

"I wish the ticket prices weren't as crazy as they are. A lot of people who have been waiting for this moment for a very long time unfortunately aren't able to get into the building. $7K, $8K is ridiculous."



Josh Hart on the ticket prices for Game 3 of the NBA Finals at MSG: pic.twitter.com/2BuW1j3SWj — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 7, 2026

According to a striking report from The Kobeissi Letter alongside leading ticket marketplaces, NBA Finals Game 3 will be expensive. The absolute cheapest get-in price has soared to a staggering $10,622 per seat. To be clear, that five-figure sum won’t get you anywhere near the hardwood or the VIP courtside rows.

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This isn’t the first time the biggest stage in basketball has commanded astronomical sums, but New York hits a bit different. In a city where many residents can barely afford rent, dropping thousands of dollars on a few hours of basketball simply isn’t feasible for the average fan.