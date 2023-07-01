The hype around Ja Morant has diminished lately because of all the off-field issues he had this year. He made too many mistakes in his personal life, so the league decided to suspend him for at least 25 games. That’s part of why the Memphis Grizzlies are signing veterans.

They have already done that in a shocking trade that involved the Boston Celtics. Acquiring defensive specialist Marcus Smart could be huge on the court, but it also adds an experienced presence in the locker room. Memphis has now signed someone that should be very helpful for Morant’s development.

The Grizzlies landed Derrick Rose as a free agent, someone who knows exactly what it feels like to be a young phenomenal player. His past is something that can be impactful for the team to get his star finally back on track following multiple incidents. Rose is the youngest MVP ever, so Ja made sure to give his new teammate a warm welcome.

Derrick Rose’s contract

Rose no longer has the athleticism that marked his best years. However, he can still be productive in a reduced role. His contract this time isn’t something eye-watering considering Memphis signed Rose to a two-year deal worth 6.5 million dollars fully guaranteed, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Ja Morant had fantastic words on Derrick Rose last year

His latest stint with the New York Knicks wasn’t anything remarkable, but his impact on young players is undeniable. The Grizzlies defeated the Knicks back in November led by Morant’s triple double. Despite his great performance in his team’s win, what should be highlighted is the quote he provided on Rose after the game.

“He really made it to where people believe in guys like me. Coming in, athletic guards, I felt like he was pretty much the one who kind of made it more famous. With how acrobatic his finish is, his touch around the rim, and how explosive he was. Coming in, he was my comparison. It’s crazy to be out there on the floor sharing a court with him”, Morant said via Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal.