Damian Lillard finally listened to the countless NBA fans, analysts, and even players who told him to get out of the Portland Trail Blazers. However, things weren’t as easy as he initially thought.

Lillard told the Blazers that he wanted to play for the Miami Heat, and the team made it clear that they’ll only trade him to the team that makes the best offer for his services.

Notably, James Harden is going through the very same thing with the Philadelphia 76ers, and he’s been in that situation multiple times in his career. With that in mind, he shared his thoughts on Lillard’s stalemate with the Blazers.

Harden Talks About Lillard’s Trade Request

“I see both sides to it because I went through it to where the organization wants to do what’s best for them,” Harden told USA Today. “They don’t want to just give the player that’s basically is one of the best players they’ve ever had in their organization away for nothing or for less than.”

“I get the player side of wanting to play, wanting to be somewhere because it’s the right situation for your family or yourself, whatever that person is going through. I see both sides,” Harden added.

At the end of the day, Lillard may not have a say on his trade destination, but he could also take a page out of Harden’s book and make things quite uncomfortable around him if he doesn’t get what he wants.