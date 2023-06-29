Kyrie Irving was supposed to be the missing piece for the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic in their quest of a championship in the NBA. However, after that blockbuster trade, they couldn’t even make the playoffs.

Irving is 31-years old and has publicly said the next team he chooses could be the last of his illustrious career. Furthermore, it’s important to remember that the guard is eligible for a five-year, $272 million max contract.

As a consequence, the future is very uncertain for Irving. Some reports have pointed out that he could join LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers or maybe stay with the Mavs. Nevertheless, in a surprising turn of events, the Suns might win that race.

Kyrie Irving will visit the Phoenix Suns

According to a report from Chris Haynes, Kyrie Irving will have a meeting with the Phoenix Suns when free agency starts on June 30. He would be very interested in joining a star caliber roster which would be a favorite in the Western Conference.

Just a few days ago, the Suns traded Chris Paul and got Bradley Beal in exchange. If they can add Irving to that equation alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, the sky could be the limit.

However, the big question for the Phoenix Suns is how they’re going to adjust Irving’s salary. The only realistic option for their front office, which still is very complicated, would be via sign-and-trade.