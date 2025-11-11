Clippers’ Star James Harden makes tough admission following challenging season start

James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers have stumbled out of the gate, falling short of expectations that the buzz surrounding their off-season and preseason signings generated. Despite the initial hype, their performance has been underwhelming, prompting Harden to offer a candid assessment of the team’s early matchups.

“We haven’t had any consistency, for real,” Harden remarked to the media after a Monday night loss to the Hawks. “We’ve had so many different lineups, so many guys in and out of the rotation. Guys are all over the place, some haven’t played in a long time, some are just being inserted into the rotation, and some are new here. It’s a lot to handle.”

The Clippers‘ preseason was marred by off-court distractions, with Kawhi Leonard reportedly entangled in a financial situation involving team owner Steve Ballmer. This situation attracted scrutiny from higher-ups, further complicating team dynamics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether or not this turmoil has contributed to their early struggles is unclear, but Leonard’s subsequent injury certainly hasn’t helped. The rest of the roster has yet to demonstrate their full potential in these opening games.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Are the Clippers just in a rough patch?

When comparing the current season to last year, Clippers fans might find reassurance. Though the team currently holds a 3-7 record despite a star-studded lineup, last season began with less fanfare and saw the team surprise many with their regular season performance. They started 6-4 with Harden leading in Leonard’s absence due to injury, though they ultimately fell short in the playoffs.

Advertisement

see also Norman Powell gets real about the key differences between playing for the Heat and Clippers

Ivica Zubac’s honest take

Ivica Zubac, a holdover from last season, provided more insight into the Clippers’ locker room atmosphere. Asked about Leonard’s absence and its impact, Zubac offered a frank assessment.

Advertisement

“These games that we’re losing, they were all winnable. We could’ve won them. We just keep making the same mistakes every game. It’s not going to magically change when Kawhi and Brad return. We need to focus on the fundamentals, dominating defensive rebounding, defensive transition, and communicating on the court,“ said Zubac.

SurveyCan the Clippers bounce back once Leonard comes back to the roster? Can the Clippers bounce back once Leonard comes back to the roster? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement