NY Yankees Rumors: NL East team reportedly open to trading target also sought by NY Mets

Amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding their starting rotation at the beginning of the season, the New York Yankees are actively engaged in trade discussions with the Miami Marlins regarding right-handed starter Edward Cabrera, as they continue evaluating options for the upcoming MLB season.

According to Ken Rosenthal, the Yankees are not the only team in contact with the Marlins about a potential deal involving Cabrera, as the New York Mets are also involved in the race to acquire the Miami starter.

Cabrera, 27, remains under team control through the 2028 season and is projected to earn $3.7 million in arbitration this year, according to MLB Trade Rumors. As of Sunday morning, however, no agreement appears imminent between any of the involved clubs.

The Yankees continue holding conversations with multiple teams and agents, reinforcing their intention to add at least one more starting pitcher. They are also maintaining dialogue with the Milwaukee Brewers regarding Freddy Peralta, who is earning $8 million and is entering the final year of his contract before free agency.

Edward Cabrera #27 of the Miami Marlins.

Red flags surrounding Cabrera

Several concerns surround Cabrera that extend beyond his ability to pitch in the Bronx. Injury durability remains a primary issue, as he has surpassed 100 innings in a single MLB season only once since debuting in 2021, reaching a career high of 137 and two-thirds innings across 26 starts last year.

Another significant concern is his control. While Cabrera posted his best walk rate in 2025 at 8.3 percent, ranking in the 43rd percentile, his previous seasons featured troubling numbers, with walk rates ranging between 11.3 percent and 15.8 percent.

Finally, home run susceptibility presents another challenge. Cabrera allowed an average of 1.11 home runs per nine innings in 2025, slightly above league average, after surrendering 1.40 per nine innings in 2024. Pitching half his games at loanDepot Park of the Marlins, one of the most pitcher-friendly stadiums in MLB, has helped limit damage, making a potential transition to Yankee Stadium a notable risk factor.