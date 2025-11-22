Bronny James reveals what he is trying to focus on improving for the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed a strong start to the NBA season, thanks in large part to the reinforcements they added and the deep roster they assembled. Their young players have also taken meaningful steps forward in both skill and experience, and Bronny James is among those showing clear progress.

James wasn’t under the illusion that his move back to the G League would be easy, but he didn’t treat it as a setback. After being assigned to the South Bay Lakers, the 21-year-old explained the conversation that shaped his mindset, a conversation that came directly from head coach JJ Redick. The message wasn’t about minutes or demotion — it was about evolution and development.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m trying to focus now on bettering myself off the ball,” James said. “Me and JJ have talked about how, like you said, all the ball handlers on the parent team and stuff like that. So I’ve got to learn to be effective off the ball and have a 0.5 mentality. So I’m trying to get better at that, but some on-ball guard is needed at the G. So just trying to produce as much as I can.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is clear that Bronny has a specific task: adapt, for now, to the stars on the roster — learning to play alongside LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves — and become the type of role player the team needs at one of its weakest points, which is the defensive end.

Bronny James of the Los Angeles Lakers

Advertisement

What the Lakers are looking for

That is exactly what Redick wants to see from Bronny. The Lakers don’t need another on-ball creator. They need someone who cuts, relocates, defends at a high level, and makes quick decisions. Bronny admitted that he hesitated in that role earlier this season, especially during his start against Milwaukee when he passed up an open look to reset the play. But he has already flashed signs of what he can become.

Advertisement

see also NBA stars who dominated: The most triple-doubles ever in one season

Bronny finished his first game back in the G League with 15 points, eight assists, and four rebounds while shooting 5-for-10 from the field. He looked much more decisive as a shooter and brought strong defensive activity. He recorded three steals and one block — the kind of disruptive energy Redick believes could be Bronny’s pathway back into the main rotation. His role isn’t designed to mirror Luka or Reaves in the NBA.

Advertisement

His success will depend on how quickly he masters that off-ball identity. But this time, with a clearer directive and a head coach fully committed to his growth, Bronny James has a real path forward.