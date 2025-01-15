LeBron James opens up about criticism toward Bronny since his NBA debut with the Lakers

This season, LeBron James achieved a lifelong dream: sharing the court with his son, Bronny James, marking the first time a father and son have played together in NBA history. However, Bronny’s arrival with the Los Angeles Lakers has been met with harsh criticism—a topic LeBron recently addressed.

“If you ever meet Bronny, then you’ll realize I’m such an idiot to look down on him or not want him to do great. He is the most chill, easy, fun kid in the world,” LeBron shared during a conversation with NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce on the New Heights podcast.

Despite the criticism and hate Bronny has faced since joining the NBA, LeBron remained optimistic about his son’s future. “Having to deal with all the things he’s dealing with and still be able to come back from a life-threatening situation and still have the motivation…I think that’s going to make him even greater,” he stated confidently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Bronny’s first season has been challenging, he’s been in the spotlight from the start. Social media, journalists, fans, and even former players have focused immense attention on the 20-year-old rookie, far more than on his peers.

The numbers from his debut season reflect his struggles. Bronny has appeared in just 9 of the Lakers‘ 37 games, averaging 2.4 minutes and 0.4 points per game. In response, the Lakers assigned him to their G-League affiliate, South Bay, to provide him with more opportunities to develop and gain confidence on the court.

Advertisement

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena

Advertisement

Bronny’s passion for basketball

Despite the challenges, Bronny remains committed to his basketball journey. Speaking on the same interview, LeBron emphasized that his son’s decision to pursue the sport was entirely his own. “Bronny doesn’t have to play basketball at all. It’s not like he needs the money,” he said.

Advertisement

“He could do whatever he wants to do. If he wants to be the CEO of my company, he could be that. I’ll start teaching him to be that if he wanted to,” LeBron explained. “But he’s like ‘this is my career, this is my goal, and this is my aspiration, and I want to play ball; this is something that I love.’ I love that kid. He’s awesome.”

Bronny’s life beyond the court

LeBron also highlighted Bronny’s well-rounded personality and how he manages to stay grounded despite the spotlight. “He goes to work, he goes home, he takes care of his body, he plays video games, he reads a little bit, and then he comes back and does the same thing,” LeBron said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Bronny James' net worth, rookie earnings and endorsements: Will he match LeBron’s fortune?

Above all, LeBron praised Bronny’s role within their family. “He’s like the best big brother that his little brother and little sister could ever have.” James added, showcasing the deep admiration and pride he feels for his son.