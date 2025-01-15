LeBron James admits he's rooting for success for an NBA team, but it's not the Los Angeles Lakers

Entering his 22nd season with the goal of adding another title to his legacy, LeBron James has faced challenges this season. The Los Angeles Lakers have shown inconsistency, preventing them from climbing the ranks in the Western Conference. In that context, the 40-year-old superstar has admitted he’s rooting for success for another NBA team.

“The Cavs look amazing right now,” LeBron shared during a chat with Travis and Jason Kelce on the New Heights podcast. He expressed admiration for the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ impressive performance this season, as they lead the Eastern Conference with a 34-5 record.

“They have another opportunity. I hope they keep it going because they have a chance to do something special,” James added, sending his best wishes to the franchise that selected him with the 1st overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, where he played a total of 11 seasons over two stints.

“I’m glad I was able to put on first and set the train,” James said, referencing the Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA Championship, which remains the franchise’s only title. “Hopefully we keep it going.”

Kyrie Irving #2 and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers look on while playing the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter of game three of the NBA Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

LeBron changed the history of the Cavaliers forever

Before LeBron James entered the NBA, the Cavaliers had never made an NBA Finals appearance and had only twice reached the Eastern Conference Finals. LeBron’s impact was immediate. In his first stint, at just 23 years old, he led the Cavs to the NBA Finals in 2007, although they were swept by the San Antonio Spurs.

After his successful stint with the Miami Heat, LeBron returned to Cleveland for the 2014-15 season, determined to bring home a championship. And, of course, he succeeded. For four years, the Cavaliers engaged in fierce Finals battles against the Golden State Warriors. Despite a 1-3 record in those series, James fulfilled his dream of leading his team to the ultimate victory in 2016.

Can the Cavaliers repeat LeBron’s success?

Though the Cavaliers no longer have a superstar like LeBron James, the team has built a strong foundation with a talented young roster under coach Kenny Atkinson. Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell have been stellar, supported by strong performances from Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

With their 34-5 record, the Cavaliers have proven themselves to be a legitimate force in the East. Whether they can sustain this success over the full 82-game season and, more importantly, in the postseason, remains to be seen.

